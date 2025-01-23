Sarajevo among world's most polluted cities, again

The view of the Sarajevo city enveloped in a combination of fog and polluted air, on January 22, 2025. — AFP

The region of Sarajevo on Wednesday declared a state of alert, as the Bosnian capital once again ranked among the world's most polluted cities.

The concentration of fine particles in Sarajevo in the afternoon was 47 times higher than the World Health Organization's threshold.

The city's air quality index hit 320, according to IQ Air data, which measures global air pollution -- anything above 300 is deemed dangerous.

Pollution peaks are frequent in Sarajevo, a city of more than 400,000 people, surrounded by mountains and where temperatures plunge in winter.

"The biggest issue is individual heating," said Anes Podic, head of the environmental organisation Eko-Akcija, adding that between 30,000 and 40,000 households use solid fuels, mostly wood.

"They burn damp wood in very poor quality stoves, and we end up with very high emissions."

But the government "doesn't want to solve the problem", he said, and "as a consequence, we are often topping (pollution) black lists, alongside much larger cities of 10, 20 or 30 million inhabitants".

The effects of pollution on local residents are well documented, including in the region.

According to a UN study published in 2019, air pollution was responsible for 20 per cent of all premature deaths registered in 19 Balkan cities.

Balkan residents lose up to 1.3 years of life as a result of air pollution, the UN study indicated.