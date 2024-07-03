Russia's Moscow records highest temperature in 134 years

Youths refresh themselves in a fountain in central Moscow during midday heat. — Photo: AFP file

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 8:54 AM Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 8:56 AM

The Russian capital, Moscow, on Tuesday recorded its highest temperature in 134 years, authorities said.

The mercury hit a high of "+32" degrees Celsius, the TASS news agency reported.

Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Russian Meteorological Center, said the last time the city's temperature rose to +31.9 was on July 2, 1890.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures have been increasing in all Russian cities, sometimes crossing the 35-degree mark recently.

State of emergency

Two Russian regions declared a state of emergency on July 1 as summer wildfires spread amid intense heat.

The governor of the remote Siberian region of Tuva said the authorities had taken the step due to forest fires caused by intense heat, strong winds and dry thunderstorms.

"At the moment, 23 forest fires have been registered on the territory of the republic. About 1,700 hectares are covered by fire. Most of them are in inaccessible mountainous areas," Vladislav Khovalyg, head of Tuva region, posted on Telegram.

Weather forecasters predict the heat will subside in the next few days, and rain is expected in some parts of the region, he said.