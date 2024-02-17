Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's body not in morgue, says his team

The lawsuit claimed ByteDance’s chairman Lidong Zhang disliked Puris celebrating her team’s successes and believed women should always remain humble and express modesty
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's body is apparently not in the morgue where prison authorities said it was being kept, his team said on social media on Saturday.
Navalny's lawyer arrived in the town of Salekhard with Navalny's mother Lyudmila on Saturday and went to the local morgue.
"It was closed despite the prison saying that it was open and that Navalny's body was there," Navalny's team said on Telegram.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The lawyer called a number for the morgue that he saw on the door and was told that "Alexei's body is not in the morgue", the post said.
Navalny's supporters have called for the body to be returned to the family "immediately".
Russia has said an investigation into the causes of his sudden death is still underway.
ALSO READ:
The lawsuit claimed ByteDance’s chairman Lidong Zhang disliked Puris celebrating her team’s successes and believed women should always remain humble and express modesty
The former PM sends his brother to meet leaders of other parties after his party trailed independent candidates of Imran Khan
PTI loyalists win around 70 of the more than 200 seats called for the 266-member national assembly
27 killed in Maco town's landslide on Tuesday, officials revise the number of missing people to 89 from 110
The remains of the crew members were found during a search and rescue effort
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi replaces 'Iron General' Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
The move comes after a fake robocall imitating President Biden sought to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's primary election
Coalition government expected as counting of votes begins, final results likely to be out by Friday morning