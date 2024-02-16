Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison

The remains of the crew members were found during a search and rescue effort
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests, died in prison Friday, Russia’s prison agency said. He was 47.
The Federal Prison Service said in a statement that Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died. There was no immediate confirmation of Navalny’s death from his team.
Navalny, who was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism, was moved in December from his former prison in the Vladimir region of central Russia to a “special regime” penal colony — the highest security level of prisons in Russia — above the Arctic Circle.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
His allies decried the transfer to a colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometres northeast of Moscow, as yet another attempt to force Navalny into silence.
The remote region is notorious for long and severe winters. Kharp is about 100 kilometres from Vorkuta, whose coal mines were part of the Soviet gulag prison-camp system.
Navalny had been behind bars since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. Before his arrest, he campaigned against official corruption, organised major anti-Kremlin protests and ran for public office.
He had since received three prison sentences, all of which he rejected as politically motivated.
ALSO READ:
The remains of the crew members were found during a search and rescue effort
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi replaces 'Iron General' Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
The move comes after a fake robocall imitating President Biden sought to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's primary election
Coalition government expected as counting of votes begins, final results likely to be out by Friday morning
It is collaborating with India on another advanced Earth-observing satellite due to launch this year
It was discovered when he was treated earlier for an enlarged prostrate
The PTI is deploying a two-pronged strategy of secretive campaigning, often led by female teacher volunteers, and generative AI technology
Some rural areas in the country are still ruled by a patriarchal system of male village elders who wield significant influence in their communities