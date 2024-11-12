Russian MPs pass law banning 'propaganda' of childless lifestyles

A newly married couple poses in front of the Russian State Duma, lower house of Russia's Parliament, in central Moscow. Russian MPs approved a legislation banning the "propaganda" of childless lifestyles, the latest measure targeting what Moscow depicts as Western liberal ideas. AFP

Russian MPs on Tuesday passed in the final third reading controversial legislation banning "propaganda" of remaining childless, the latest measure targeting what Moscow depicts as Western liberal ideas.

Facing an ageing population and low birth rates, Moscow is seeking to reverse a demographic slump — accentuated by its military offensive on Ukraine — that threatens its economic future.

MPs in the Duma lower house of parliament voted unanimously in favour of the draft bill, which would apply to materials online, in media, advertising and in films that promote "rejection of childbearing".

The bill targets "destructive content" that promotes a "conscious" rejection of having children.

Violations would be punishable by fines up to 400,000 rubles ($4,000) on individuals to five million rubles for businesses. The bill also includes a provision to deport foreigners.

"This is a fateful law... Without children, there will be no country. This ideology will lead to people stopping giving birth to children," the Duma's speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told MPs ahead of the vote.

He also said the legislation was about "protecting citizens, primarily the generation growing up, from information spread in the media space that negatively affects the development of personality".