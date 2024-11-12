Russian frigate with hypersonic missiles conducts drills in English Channel, enters Atlantic

The Russian frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" armed with Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic weapons leaves the naval base in Severomorsk, Russia.– Reuters file

A Russian Navy frigate equipped with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles has conducted drills in the English Channel and is carrying out tasks in the Atlantic Ocean, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The crew of the frigate, equipped with Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic anti-ship missiles, conducted counter-terrorism drills, repelling air and sea drone attacks of a mock enemy, Russian state agencies reported.

"The Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Golovko has completed its passage through the English Channel and is currently continuing to carry out missions in the designated areas of the Atlantic Ocean," RIA state news agency citied a statement from the Northern Fleet's press service.

This is the first long-distance voyage of the multipurpose frigate since it was accepted into the Russian Navy in December 2023, TASS state news agency reported. The ship left its main base in Russia's north on Nov. 2.

Just before going into service the then Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the warship will be equipped with Zircon missiles. The sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles have a range of 900 km, and can travel at several times the speed of sound, making it difficult to defend against them. On orders from President Vladimir Putin in 2023, Russia started mass supplies of Zircon missiles as part of the country's efforts to boost its nuclear forces. Along with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle which entered combat duty in 2019, the Zircon forms the centrepiece of Russia's hypersonic arsenal.

Russia sees the weapons as a way to pierce increasingly sophisticated U.S. missile defences which Putin has warned could one day shoot down Russian nuclear missiles.