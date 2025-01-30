Russian drone barrage kills three elderly couples in east Ukraine

The body of a person, that was found under debris, lies covered in front of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike in Sumy, Ukraine, on January 30, 2025. — Reuters

A Russian drone attack that targeted cities across Ukraine killed three elderly couples in a Soviet-era residential block in the eastern city of Sumy, prosecutors said.

Moscow has pummelled Ukrainian cities with dozens of drones or missiles almost daily since it invaded in early 2022.

Images distributed by emergency services showed a gaping hole in the side of the building and rescue workers digging through debris for survivors.

"This is a terrible tragedy, a terrible Russian crime. It is very important that the world does not pause in putting pressure on Russia for this terror," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media.

Ukrainian prosecutors said the barrage killed three couples — six men and women between the ages of 61 and 74.

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets had earlier said a child was among the wounded.

Sumy lies just over the border from Russia in northeastern Ukraine and has been targeted regularly in Russian aerial attacks. Around 255,000 people lived there before the war.

The Ukrainian air force said Moscow had attacked with 81 drones, including the Iranian-designed Shahed type.