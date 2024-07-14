Russia says US must 'take stock of policies inciting hatred'

Maria Zakharova denounces American support for Ukraine, which she says stokes "attacks against the Russian president". — Reuters

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 2:38 PM

Moscow called on the United States on Sunday to "take stock" of its "policies of incitement to hatred", while using the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump to denounce support for Ukraine.

Addressing "those who vote in the United States to supply arms" to Kyiv, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova denounced support for Kyiv, which she said stoked "attacks against the Russian president".

She added that "perhaps it would be better to use this money to fund the American police and other services that are supposed to ensure law and order in the United States"?

A Trump victory in the November elections would put into question continued US support for Ukraine as it resists the Russian offensives launched in 2022.