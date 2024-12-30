Russia opposes Western peacekeepers in Ukraine

A protester wearing a Christmas wreath and has her mouth taped with a slogan which reads "Shout" during a rally to call for the exchanges of Ukrainian prisoners of war from the Azov Brigade and other units with Russian prisoners at St. Sophia Square in Kyiv on December 29, 2024. — AFP

Russia is against the deployment of Western peacekeeping troops to Ukraine as part of any settlement to end the nearly three-year conflict, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

Talk of the possible stationing of foreign troops in Ukraine to enforce any peace deal is circulating in Western capitals, with French President Emmanuel Macron and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussing the issue in a meeting in Warsaw this month.

In an interview published Monday by the Russian foreign ministry, Lavrov told the state-run TASS news agency that Moscow opposed that idea as well as others being proposed by US President-elect Donald Trump.

"Of course, we are not satisfied with the proposals being voiced by representatives of the president-elect to postpone Ukrainian NATO membership for 20 years and to send to Ukraine a peacekeeping contingent of 'British and European forces,'" Lavrov said.

The Kremlin had previously said it was "too early to talk about peacekeepers".

Trump, who comes to power in three weeks, has claimed he can strike a peace deal in 24 hours and said he will use Washington's multibillion-dollar financial and military support to Kyiv as leverage.