Russia marks 20th anniversary of Beslan school massacre

People gather at School Number One in Beslan in the region of North Ossetia–Alania, Russia, during a commemoration ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the deadly school siege. — Reuters

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 4:22 PM Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 4:23 PM

Russia on Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the Beslan school massacre, when over 330 people — more than half of them children — died in a hostage siege in the country's deadliest attack in modern history.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was already in power at the time of the attack, visited the school last month for the first time since the massacre, comparing it to the ongoing Ukrainian military offensive in Russia's Kursk region.

On September 1, 2004, the first day of the school year, militants, including Chechens, stormed School Number One in the town of Beslan in the Caucasus region of North Ossetia.

They herded more than 1,100 people — pupils, teachers and parents — into the school's gymnasium, holding them in a siege that lasted for some 50 hours.

It ended in a bloodbath that left 334 dead, including 186 children, and more than 750 wounded after Russian special forces launched a chaotic assault.

During Sunday's commemorations, former students who survived the massacre are expected to gather in the schoolyard, carrying portraits of the victims, according to the official programme.

After that, children, survivors and officials were expected to lay flowers and candles at the school's charred former gymnasium, which has become a memorial.

Mothers of Beslan — a group of parents whose children were killed that has long called for an objective probe into the attack and the Russian authorities' response — was to also hold a press conference.

The 2004 siege came amid a guerilla insurgency by Islamist Chechen separatists, branded "terrorists" by Putin.

Putin launched a major Russian offensive to quash Chechnya's armed independence bid in late 1999.

The war against the Chechen insurgency helped fuel Putin's initial popularity, but at the end of 2019 he described the Beslan siege as a "personal pain" that would remain with him for life.

Putin and the Kremlin were criticised for their handling of the attack at the time.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2017 that Russia's handling of the siege had "serious failings" in terms of preventing the attack and its use of excessive lethal force. It called on Moscow to take measures to establish the truth.

During his recent visit to the Beslan school, Putin drew parallels between the attack and Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region, which comes two and a half years after Moscow launched its full-scale offensive in Ukraine.