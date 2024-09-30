Russia fines Google, Discord over banned content

Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed about 40,602 affected users in the United States
Russia fined Alphabet's Google and instant messaging platform Discord on Monday for failing to delete or restrict access to information online, the Moscow courts' press service said.
Russia has for several years ordered foreign technology platforms to remove content it deems illegal, issuing small but persistent fines when it sees failures to comply.
Moscow's Tagansky district court fined both Google and Discord 3.5 million roubles ($37,674.92) each, the courts said. Google was fined for not removing content Russia deems illegal, while Discord was penalised for failing to restrict access to banned information.
Google and Discord did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Google has been under particular pressure in Russia, both for content and for blocking the YouTube channels of Russian media and public figures since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed about 40,602 affected users in the United States
Opposition leader Machado, in hiding after denouncing the proclaimed results as fraudulent, called for smaller gatherings to avoid security crackdowns seen at earlier protests
The pontiff was given a rapturous welcome at Sunday's mass, where young people and families cheered as he toured the venue in his Popemobile
He is set to name former defence minister Iwaya as foreign minister and keep Yoshimasa Hayashi as chief cabinet secretary
She is a close ally of outgoing President Obrador, but considered more pragmatic and less populist
The XO Bikes project chimes with the intention of the new Labour government to ease overcrowding in prisons, partly by rehabilitating inmates so they can find employment
The record was set at Eden Park rugby stadium in Auckland with 6,531 people performing the 'Ka Mate' haka