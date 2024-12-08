Rough year for Norway's royals, rocked by 'biggest scandal'

Norway's King Harald V, Queen Sonja, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Sverre Magnus pose for a group photo aboard the kingship Norway in the Geirangerfjord on August 31, 2024, where they attend Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her future husband Durek Verrett's wedding. – AFP

A string of rape and assault allegations against the son of Norway's future queen have plunged the royal family into its "biggest scandal" ever, wrapping up an "annus horribilis" for the monarchy.

The legal troubles surrounding Marius Borg Hoiby, the 27-year-old son born of a relationship before Crown Princess Mette-Marit's marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, have dominated the Scandinavian country's headlines since August.

The tall strapping blond with a "bad boy" look -- often photographed in tuxedos, slicked back hair, earrings and tattoos -- was arrested in Oslo on August 4 suspected of assaulting his girlfriend the previous night.

A photograph of a knife stuck in the wall of her apartment soon emerged in the media, alongside news reports that Hoiby handed over a partially destroyed cell phone with no SIM card to police.

Hoiby admitted the assault and damage a few days later, saying in a written statement to the media they were the result of a cocaine- and alcohol-fuelled argument.

He said he had struggled "for a long time with substance abuse" and "mental health troubles".

Hoiby, who has friends in criminal circles according to media, was raised with his two step-siblings but has no official role in the royal family.

His legal troubles have only continued to mount since August.

Two ex-girlfriends have come forward to say they were also assaulted by Hoiby.

By December, the police suspicions against him had swelled to include death threats, violation of a restraining order, two rapes and a third possible sex crime.

When the first rape allegation emerged in November, Hoiby spent a week in police custody -- unprecedented for a member of the Norwegian royal family.

"It's snowballing and it doesn't seem to be able to stop," said Sigrid Hvidsten, a columnist at daily Dagbladet.

"It's the biggest scandal ever in the Norwegian royal family."

Police have yet to press any charges against Hoiby, who has so far only admitted the assault and damage during the night of August 3-4 as well as death threats against an unidentified man.

While still far from over, the saga is the culmination of a challenging year for Norway's royal family, its own "annus horribilis", said Hvidsten.

Norway's royals have been hugely popular and scandal-free for decades.

But even before the Hoiby affair, its image had been clouded by Princess Martha Louise's second wedding in August.

The 53-year-old eldest child of King Harald and Queen Sonja married an American self-proclaimed shaman, Durek Verrett.

Both are alternative therapy devotees: she claims to be a clairvoyant who can speak with angels; he calls himself a "sixth-generation shaman" and sells pricey gold medallions that he says save lives, prompting critics to call him a charlatan.

The couple have faced harsh criticism for their use of her royal title for commercial gain, which intensified when they signed deals with Hello! magazine and Netflix for exclusive coverage of their wedding.

In 2017, the royal family enjoyed the support of 81 percent of Norwegians but by September this year that had slumped to 62 percent.

Adding to the family's misfortunes, 87-year-old King Harald has suffered a slew of health woes.