Romanian far-right presidential candidate says he does not want to leave Nato

Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu makes statements to the press in Izvorani, Ilfov county, near Bucharest, Romania, on Tuesday. REUTERS

The surprise far-right winner of the first round of Romania's presidential election has denied he wants to leave Nato and the European Union, appearing to roll back some of his positions amid protests over his victory.

Having polled in single digits before Sunday's election first round, independent rightist politician Calin Georgescu, 62, surged to a shock victory that raised questions over how such a surprise had been possible.

He will face centrist contender Elena Lasconi in a run-off on December 8.

Georgescu gained most votes from young voters and Romanians living abroad and his campaign was heavily driven by TikTok.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Bucharest on Tuesday evening, chanting: "No Putin, no fear, Europe is our mother," and "Young people ask you not to vote for a dictator." Protests were also held in other major cities.

Georgescu has previously praised 1930s Romanian fascist politicians as national heroes and martyrs, has been critical of Nato and Romania's pro-Ukraine position, and has said the country should engage, not challenge Russia.

But in a stream on Facebook on Tuesday evening, he said: "I do not want to leave Nato, I do not want to leave the European Union. What I want, however, is to take a stance, not to kneel over there, not to take everything. Like I said, we should do everything in our national interest."

Romania's National Audiovisual Council on Tuesday called on the European Commission to investigate the role TikTok played in the vote, due to what it said was "suspicions of manipulation of public opinion".