Romania to hold new presidential elections in May, says govt

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration in Bucharest on January 12 organised by Romania's far-right party Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR), urging the government to re-run a presidential election. The signs read: "Calin Georgescu President!" and "Round 2, back!" REUTERS

Romania announced on Thursday that it will hold new presidential elections in May, after the shock annulment of the vote in December amid claims of Russian interference.

"Legislation setting the date for the 2025 presidential elections has been approved," government spokesman Mihai Constantin said, confirming an earlier ruling party proposal to have a first round on May 4 and second round on May 18.