Romania braces for parliament vote after far right's poll upset

Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu at the tv station "Digi 24" in Bucharest, Romania, on November 13. AFP File Photo

A far-right, pro-Russia candidate took a surprise lead Monday in Romania's presidential election, bolstering his party's hopes for a parliamentary vote this week that could usher in a strategic shift for the east European Nato member.

Calin Georgescu was in pole position with 23 per cent after the first round of voting on Sunday, a political earthquake in the country of 19 million people that has so far resisted nationalist appeals that have gained traction in neighbouring countries.

His victory and the second-place showing by Elena Lasconi, a centre-right mayor, ended the hopes of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to compete for the presidency in the second-round runoff on December 8.

Lasconi scored 19.18 per cent, ahead of the 19.15 won by Ciolacu, who told reporters that his Social Democratic Party (PSD) "won't challenge" the narrow result, and announced his resignation as party leader.

Experts say the far right's surprise success could profoundly affect the parliamentary elections later this week, by making it difficult to form a viable coalition government.

Extremist forces and Lasconi's centre-right party now have "wind in their sails", sociologist Gelu Duminica said, though "it remains to be seen if they know how to capitalise" on it.

Georgescu's standing surged ahead of the vote with a viral TikTok campaign calling for an end to aid for Ukraine, which shares a 650-kilometre (400-mile) border with Romania.

He has also sounded a sceptical note on Romania's Nato membership, a key issue as the defence alliance arms Kyiv in its fight against Russia's invasion launched in 2022.

"Tonight, the Romanian people cried out for peace. And they shouted very loudly, extremely loudly," Georgescu said late Sunday.

"The far right is by far the big winner of this election," political scientist Cristian Pirvulescu told AFP of the result that sent shock waves across the country.

Maria Chis, 70, said she was surprised by Georgescu's lead in the first round but had been impressed after watching his TikTok videos.

"He seems a man of integrity, serious and patriotic. He inspires seriousness. I think only someone like him can bring change," said the pensioner, who shunned the ballot but said she was planning to vote for Georgescu in the second round.

Alex Tudose, the owner of a construction company, was gloomy.

"There is sorrow, disappointment, that after so many years in Euro-Atlantic structures we voted for a pro-Russian by over 20 percent," the 42-year-old said.

"There is clearly a strong fragmentation both in society and in the political class, and I think we saw that yesterday," he said.