Putin 'will not stop on his own,' warns Zelensky on 1,000th day of war

Members of the EU Parliament clap during a standing ovation prior to a videoconference speech by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (on screen) in Brussels on Tuesday. AFP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged Europe to push Moscow "harder" towards what he described as a "just peace", in a speech to the European Parliament marking 1,000 days since the start of Russia's invasion.

Addressing EU lawmakers gathered in Brussels for an extraordinary plenary session via video link, Zelensky thanked the 27-nation bloc for its support during the conflict, while also spurring it to do more.

"Putin is focused on winning this war, he will not stop on his own. The more time he has, the worse the conditions become. Every day is the best moment to push Russia harder," Zelensky said.

The 46-year-old leader's address came as EU defence ministers meeting nearby were under pressure to align with the United States in allowing Kyiv to strike inside Russia using donated long-range missiles.

"Putin remains smaller than the united states of Europe. I urge you not to forget this, and do not forget how much Europe is capable of achieving," Zelensky told lawmakers.

The EU opened accession negotiations with Kyiv in June, setting the war-torn country on a long path towards membership.

The bloc says it has provided Ukraine with more than 120 billion euros in military, humanitarian and financial aid since Russia's 2022 invasion.

"We have accomplished much but we must not fear doing even more now," Zelensky told lawmakers, receiving a standing ovation. "We must push Russia toward (a) just peace".