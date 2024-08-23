Prisoners take hostages in Russian jail; at least 1 guard dead

It is the same White Island volcano that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people
A group of prisoners seized hostages in a jail in Russia's Volgograd region on Friday and at least one member of the prison staff was killed, state media said.
A video circulating on Russian social media purportedly showed at least two attackers, one of whom said they were Daesh fighters and had seized control of the prison in the town of Surovikino.
At least four uniformed prison officials could be seen lying or sitting in pools of blood in the video.
"During a session of a disciplinary commission, convicts took staff of the penal institution as hostages," the prison service said in a statement.
"Measures are currently being taken to free the hostages. There are casualties."
The prison is designated as a "harsh regime" penal colony with capacity to hold up to 1,241 male prisoners, according to the prison service website.
ALSO READ:
It is the same White Island volcano that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people
The Oct. 7 attack tarnished the reputation of the Israeli military and intelligence services, previously seen as all but unbeatable by groups such as Hamas
Raisi died in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border on May 19
The discovery brings the confirmed death toll from the disaster off the Italian island to five
Farhan Asif is accused of publishing an article on his website falsely claiming that a Muslim asylum seeker was suspected in a deadly knife attack on children in the UK
The US secretary of state appealed to Hamas to urgently accept a US-backed truce proposal, while also entering into a public spat with Israel over its future presence in the Gaza Strip
The quake was at a depth of 274 km
The EV maker will test adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to owners of the vehicles