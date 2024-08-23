E-Paper

Prisoners take hostages in Russian jail; at least 1 guard dead

A video circulating on Russian social media purportedly showed at least two attackers, one of whom said they were Daesh fighters

By Reuters

File photo
File photo

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 3:37 PM

Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 3:38 PM

A group of prisoners seized hostages in a jail in Russia's Volgograd region on Friday and at least one member of the prison staff was killed, state media said.

A video circulating on Russian social media purportedly showed at least two attackers, one of whom said they were Daesh fighters and had seized control of the prison in the town of Surovikino.


At least four uniformed prison officials could be seen lying or sitting in pools of blood in the video.

"During a session of a disciplinary commission, convicts took staff of the penal institution as hostages," the prison service said in a statement.

"Measures are currently being taken to free the hostages. There are casualties."

The prison is designated as a "harsh regime" penal colony with capacity to hold up to 1,241 male prisoners, according to the prison service website.

