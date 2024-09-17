Portugal battles ferocious wildfires as toll rises to seven

People watch a column of smoke during a wildfire at Pateira de Fermentelos, Agueda in Aveiro on Tuesday. A string of blazes that broke out over the weekend in the Aveiro region have injured 12 firefighters, including two seriously, and forced around 70 local residents to flee, according to the civil protection authority. AFP

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 5:23 PM

Thousands of firefighters on Tuesday battled wildfires in Portugal that have killed seven people and burnt more land in a matter of days than the rest of the summer combined.

Fanned by bellowing winds in the stifling heat, the three biggest fires concentrated in the northern Aveiro region scorched some 10,000 hectares by Monday evening, according to a civil protection report.

Three firefighters died on Tuesday when their vehicle was trapped by the flames civil protection authorities said, bringing the fire-related toll up to seven.

"We regret the death of three firefighters," the national commander of civil protection, Andre Fernandes, told reporters, adding that the two women and a man were killed while fighting flames near Nelas in the northern Viseu region.

Across the Iberian nation, more than 3,700 firefighters, over 1,000 vehicles and around 20 aircraft on Tuesday were battling the flames, with an alert warning in force since Saturday afternoon extended until Thursday evening.

"We're in for some very difficult times over the next few days," Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro -- who cancelled all his Tuesday engagements in response to the blaze -- warned on Monday evening.

Portuguese authorities have invoked the EU's civil the European civil protection mechanism to obtain eight additional firefighting aircraft.

Following the two Canadair water bombers sent from Spain on Monday, aircraft made available by France, Italy and Greece were also expected to arrive.

In the municipality of Albergaria-a-Velha, a 28-year-old Brazilian employed by a forestry company died of carbon monoxide poisoning, trapped by the flames as he tried to collect some tools.