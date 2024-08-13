Poland sets sights on EU budget commissioner's role

Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. AFP File

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 4:41 PM

The Polish government chose Piotr Serafin, head of Poland's Permanent Representation to the EU, as an EU commissioner candidate, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday, setting his sights on the EU budget commissioner role.

Poland is seeking greater influence in Brussels under Tusk's pro-European government, which came to power last December after eight years of nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) rule marked by numerous conflicts with the EU over democratic standards.