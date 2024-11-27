Paris mayor Hidalgo says to bow out in 2026

Paris' mayor Anne Hidalgo. — AFP file

The Socialist mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, acclaimed by supporters for squeezing traffic in the city centre but accused by opponents of failing to get to grips with day-to-day problems in the French capital, said in an interview published Tuesday she would not seek a new term in 2026 elections.

Hidalgo, who has been at the reins in city hall since 2014 as Paris's first woman mayor, told the Le Monde daily: "I will not run for a third term. It is a decision I made a long time ago."

"I have always believed that two terms are enough to bring about profound changes," added Hidalgo, 65, who won a second term in 2020.

She backed fellow Socialist Remi Feraud, a senator, to succeed her, saying he has the "has the necessary solidity, seriousness and capacity to rally" people together.

In office since 2014, Hidalgo has increased cycle lanes in Paris at the expense of cars and organised referendums that resulted in the banning of rental e-scooters and the tripling of parking fees for SUVs.

She also presided over this year's summer Olympic and Paralympic Games which were seen as an immense success proudly showcasing the city.

But critics accuse her of merely shifting traffic and causing even heavier concentrations of cars elsewhere while also allowing security, cleanliness and public transport to deteriorate.

A viral social media hashtag #SaccageParis (Trashed Paris) that exposed how ugly Paris has become has morphed into a movement with a website denouncing conditions in the city.

In her interview with Le Monde, Hidalgo insisted there had been a "clear improvement" in security while acknowledging the city still had "some extremely tough areas".

Cleanliness is improving but the city needs "more rubbish bins" in busy areas, she added.

"She leaves a catastrophic legacy," said Geoffroy Boulard, the right-wing mayor of Paris's 17th district.

"There was no major project in the second term," he told BFM TV, saying instead that "big ideological measures were taken without consultation... this is the trademark of Anne Hidalgo."