New Nato chief Rutte dismisses Trump fears, vows Ukraine support

The closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar marks a symbolic step in the UK's ambition to decarbonise electricity by 2030, and become carbon neutral by 2050
Nato's new chief Mark Rutte on Tuesday downplayed fears over the impact of a potential Donald Trump victory in upcoming US elections and pledged to keep backing Ukraine, as he assumed leadership of the world's most powerful military alliance.
The former Dutch prime minister steps into the role at a pivotal moment, as Russia presses its war in Ukraine, China flexes its growing might -- and just weeks before voters in the United States head to the polls.
"I'm determined to prepare Nato for the challenges of the future," Rutte said as he formally took over as secretary general from Norway's Jen Stoltenberg at Nato's Brussels headquarters.
The outcome of the November 5 vote is set to be the straight-talking 57-year-old's first major test -- and will shape his initial four-year term at the helm.
On the campaign trail, US former president Trump has threatened not to protect Nato members who do not spend enough on defence and promised to cut a quick deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.
"I'm not worried. I know both candidates very well. I worked for four years with Donald Trump. He was the one pushing us to spend more, and he achieved," Rutte said.
"I will be able to work with both, whatever is the outcome of the elections."
In opting for the veteran Dutch statesman, a staunch US ally and stalwart backer of Ukraine, Natos 32 nations have picked a leader who will keep pushing support for Kyiv and efforts to bolster the alliance's own defences in the face of Russia.
"Nato will be in safe hands with you at the helm," said Stoltenberg, who has guided the alliance through one of its most tumultuous decades.
Rutte listed backing Kyiv as among his top priorities -- along with ensuring Nato keeps on spending more on defence and bolstering ties with partners, including the European Union and those in the Asia Pacific.
"Putin has to realise that we will not give in, that we want Ukraine to prevail in the end," Rutte warned, saying he wanted "to step up our support for Ukraine and bring it ever closer to Nato."
"We must sustain this support into the future, because Ukraine's rightful place is in Nato," he added.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to work productively with Rutte as his country "continues on its path towards full-fledged NATO membership."
But Kyiv is facing a difficult moment as Russian forces are advancing on the battlefield more than three-and-a-half years after the Kremlin's all-out invasion.
And there is uncertainty over future Western support for Ukraine and growing calls for a resolution to the conflict.
"It's up to the Ukrainian government to decide when they are at a stage that they want to discuss peace," Rutte said. "That's for later."
Rutte backed Ukraine's right to use Western supplied weapons inside Russia, but said it was up to each Nato ally to decide on any limitations.
The closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar marks a symbolic step in the UK's ambition to decarbonise electricity by 2030, and become carbon neutral by 2050
When it was announced a month ago that the elderly pandas would soon be returned to China to be treated for high blood pressure, visitors flocked to see the pair before they left
She faces being barred from public office for up to 10 years
The poll will decide which party controls parliament's lower house
Parents of about 600,000 pupils who attend private schools now face the decision of whether to accept paying higher fees or to place their children in state schools
Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov embraced their floating colleagues after boarding the station
Experts blame poor urban planning, climate change for exacerbating disaster
Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed about 40,602 affected users in the United States