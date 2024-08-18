Nature Restoration Law comes into force in EU

An Aglais butterfly is seen in Divjake, some 90 km, south west of Tirana. Bright yellow, black, red and blue, Alexanor butterflies once fluttered abundantly on southwestern Albania's flowery slopes. Now, like many related species, scientists say they are disappearing due to human impacts, including climate change. Increasingly absent from the picturesque district of Zvernec, the Alexanor is one of 58 of the Balkan country's 207 butterfly species that researchers say are at risk. AFP

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 5:37 PM

A conservation law intended to restore habitats to their natural condition came into force on Sunday, as announced by the European Commission.

A view of the Doode Bemde nature reserve near the Belgian city of Leuven, in Oud-Heverlee, Belgium. Reuters File Photo

According to the German Press Agency (dpa), the conservation law sets a target for the EU to restore at least 20 per cent of the bloc's land and sea areas by 2030 and all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050 by regrowing forests, re-wetting moors and returning rivers to their natural, free-flowing states.