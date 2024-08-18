Nature Restoration Law comes into force in EU

If she manages to beat Trump in November, she will become the first woman and the second Black person, after Obama, to run the world's leading power
A conservation law intended to restore habitats to their natural condition came into force on Sunday, as announced by the European Commission.
According to the German Press Agency (dpa), the conservation law sets a target for the EU to restore at least 20 per cent of the bloc's land and sea areas by 2030 and all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050 by regrowing forests, re-wetting moors and returning rivers to their natural, free-flowing states.
The law is considered controversial particularly because of fears of heavy restrictions on farmers.
The EU Commission said that member states would themselves decide which specific measures are to be implemented on their territory.
According to EU figures, around 80 per cent of habitats are in poor condition. In addition, 10 per cent of bee and butterfly species are threatened with extinction and 70 per cent of soil is in an unhealthy state.
If she manages to beat Trump in November, she will become the first woman and the second Black person, after Obama, to run the world's leading power
Preliminary data shows that all the air weapons were destroyed on their approach to the city, according to Kyiv military administration
She becomes Thailand's youngest prime minister just days after ally Srettha Thavisin was dismissed as premier by the Constitutional Court
Swiss confirmed that none of the 319 passengers onboard were injured due to the incident
The X service remains available to the people of Brazil, billionaire Elon Musk's platform said on Saturday
The fire service said two 32-metre ladders had been sent to the scene to support firefighting operations
The victims were all Syrian citizens, including 2 children
The filing followed a Seattle federal judge's July 2023 dismissal of an earlier version of the lawsuit on procedural grounds, the second such dismissal