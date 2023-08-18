Murder of newborn babies: UK government orders independent inquiry

The OpenAI saga serves as a cautionary tale of how whimsical board decisions can turn companies into battlegrounds
Britain's government has ordered an independent inquiry after a nurse was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England.
"The inquiry will look at the circumstances surrounding the deaths and incidents, including how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with," the government said in a statement.
The inquiry would look to ensure lessons are learned and to provide answers to the parents and families.
"This inquiry will seek to ensure the parents and families impacted get the answers they need," Health Secretary Steve Barclay said.
"It will help us identify where and how patient safety standards failed to be met and ensure mothers and their partners rightly have faith in our healthcare system."
