Moldova narrowly votes for EU membership amid fraud claims

Moldova's President Maia Sandu arrives for a press conference at her campaign headquarters in Chisinau October 21, 2024. — AFP

A referendum on Moldova joining the EU passed with a razor-thin majority on Monday as pro-Brussels President Maia Sandu blamed the outcome on foreign meddling in a veiled reference to Russia, which denied the accusations.

The Kremlin called on Sandu to "prove" election interference in the ex-Soviet republic bordering war-torn Ukraine and alleged "anomalies" in Moldova's vote count.

Sandu managed to top the first round of presidential elections held at the same time as the referendum on Sunday, but will face a tough second round against Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor backed by the pro-Russian Socialists.

Sandu applied for her country of 2.6 million people to join the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

With more than 99 per cent of the votes counted, the "yes" vote was slightly ahead at 50.28 per cent — just 8,000 votes more than the anti-EU camp.

A stern Sandu said late on Sunday that Moldova had witnessed "an unprecedented assault on our country's freedom and democracy", blaming "criminal groups, working together with foreign forces hostile to our national interests".

In the presidential election, Sandu gained more than 42 per cent of the vote, while Stoianoglo picked up a higher-than-expected 26 per cent.

A second round is scheduled for November 3.

The referendum result — even with the slim victory for the pro-EU camp — "weakens the pro-European image of the population and the leadership of Maia Sandu", Florent Parmentier, a political scientist at Paris-based Sciences Po, told AFP.

People queue outside a polling a station located in the embassy of Moldova in central Moscow, Russia, on October 20, 2024. — Reuters

Describing the result as a "surprise", he said it would not impact the accession negotiations with Brussels, which began this June, though a clear "yes" would have been "a clear positive signal".

Parmentier added the results "did not bode well for the second round" for Sandu, noting many of those who supported the nine other candidates on Sunday were more likely to vote for Stoiagnolu in the second round.

Sandu, 52, a former World Bank economist and Moldova's first woman president, who beat a Moscow-backed incumbent in 2020, had been the clear favourite in the race, with surveys also predicting a "yes" victory in the referendum.

Sandu's critics say she has not done enough to fight inflation in one of Europe's poorest countries or to reform the judiciary.

In his campaign, Stoianoglo — who was fired as prosecutor by Sandu — called for the "restoration of justice" and vowed to wage a "balanced foreign policy".

The 57-year-old abstained from voting in the referendum.

In Chisinau, voter Ghenadie, who declined to give his last name, said he was worried by what he saw as the country's "Western" drift and thought the government was "making the situation worse" economically.

Another voter, Olga Cernega, a 60-year-old economist, said she had come to vote "for prosperity, peace and wellbeing in our country".

Fears of Russian interference have been looming large. Washington issued a fresh warning recently about suspected Russian interference, while the EU passed new sanctions on several Moldovans. Ahead of the vote, Moscow "categorically" rejected accusations of meddling. Police made hundreds of arrests in recent weeks after discovering an "unprecedented" vote-buying scheme that they say could taint up to a quarter of the ballots cast in the country of 2.6 million. Police said millions of dollars from Russia aiming to corrupt voters were funnelled into the country by people affiliated to Ilan Shor, a fugitive businessman and former politician. Convicted in absentia last year for fraud, Shor regularly brands Moldova a "police state" and the West's "obedient puppet". "You have crushingly failed," Shor posted on social networks after the vote. In addition to the suspected vote buying, hundreds of young people were found to have been trained in Russia and the Balkans to create "mass disorder" in Moldova, such as using tactics to provoke law enforcement, according to police. European Parliament president Roberta Metsola congratulated Moldova. "Well done Republic of Moldova! Thank you for your bravery," Metsola wrote on X, adding in Romanian that Europe is Moldova and Moldova is Europe. "Our future will be written together," she wrote. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday hailed Moldova as a "brave nation" after its voters narrowly approved joining the European Union. Tusk, a former European Council president, hailed the country's "great leader and a brave nation" in a social media post.

"Infuriate Moscow, impress Europe, save her country once again — that's who Maia Sandu is," Tusk said.