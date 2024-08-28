'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

Paulina Skrzypek runs classes for Ukrainian children in Lublin on August 6, 2024, at the headquarters of the non-governmental Homo Faber organisation. — AFP

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:19 PM

Children returning to school in Poland next week will find a new group of classmates — Ukrainian children now living in the country who were not previously enrolled in the Polish education system.

A new law making education compulsory for refugee families is coming into force but nobody knows exactly how many children will enrol, with estimates ranging from 20,000 to 80,000.

"We are still in limbo," said Maryna Rud, the mother of 12-year-old Nadia, who left Ukraine at the outset of the Russian invasion in 2022.

Rud enrolled her daughter in a Polish school but said she suffered months of bullying and she eventually took her out.

"They laughed at her incorrect pronunciation. She would tell me: 'I say a word, they laugh, I say a word, they laugh'," Maryna recounted.

Nadia spent the last year studying online in a Ukrainian school, a solution still relied on by many refugee families.

Exactly how many children are unaccounted for in the Polish education system "is a great unknown", said Jedrzej Witkowski, head of the Centre for Citizenship Education, a non-profit group.

In the weeks after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Poland opened its borders to shelter refugees and the European Union granted them the right to move freely across the bloc.

"It's very hard to monitor," Witkowski said. "We are unable to say exactly how many schoolchildren, or more broadly, how many Ukrainian citizens, have taken refuge in Poland and how many still remain in our country."

Around 134,000 Ukrainian children attended Polish schools before the summer holidays.

The Centre for Citizenship Education estimated that 20,000 to 80,000 children have so far been outside the education system.

In the "best case scenario", Witkowski said, the children have been following lessons remotely.

That was the case for Ivan, a 12-year-old who moved to Poland with his mother, Nataliya Khotsinovska, right after the invasion.

Ivan has been learning Polish during the summer, but for now, his mother chose to send him to a private Ukrainian school, a solution she calls "a soft transition period".

"We have no friends here, no one to communicate with," Khotsinovska told AFP.

"It's also hard for mothers... Sometimes you hesitate between the result of learning and the child's peace of mind," Khotsinovska said.

Her son participated in a series of language courses and integration activities run by the Catholic Intelligentsia Club (KIK) in Warsaw.

The project, called "Trampoline", is designed to help Ukrainian children — and their parents — with the transition.

The courses show "how to respond to bullying, to teach parents how to act," said Olesya Kolisnyk, one of the organisers.

"Ninety-nine per cent have problems with bullying," Kolisnyk said, echoing experts' warnings that it is one of two major problems for Ukrainian children, alongside the language barrier.