Migrant dies attempting to cross Channel to UK: French authorities

French police officers, French gendarmes and rescuers tend to migrants who survived a deadly boat sinking in their attempt to reach Britain via The English Channel, in Tardinghen, northern France, on Sunday. AFP

A migrant died on Sunday in an attempt to cross the Channel to Britain, a death that comes on top of two deadly boat sinkings in the past 10 days, French officials said.

The man, an Indian citizen, had set off from the beach of Tardinghen in the Pas-de-Calais department in northern France.

"The vessel, which was in very poor condition, deflated immediately after leaving the beach" at around 5:30 am (0430 GMT) the local prefecture said in a statement.

Not all the passengers had life jackets, but most on board were able to swim back to shore.

One man "of Indian nationality, around 40 years old, was in cardio-respiratory arrest" and could not be revived by emergency services, the prefecture added.

Sunday's death brings the total on the France-Britain route across the Channel to at least 56 in 2024, already more than any previous year with two months remaining.

Two men and a woman were killed on Wednesday when their boat was wrecked around two kilometres offshore near port city Calais.