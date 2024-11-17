Manpower-short Germany increases skilled worker visas

Nursing assistants 40-year old Nataliia (R) and 29-year Daria, both from Ukraine, pose at the St Johannes hospital in Dortmund, western Germany, on May 10, 2023. — AFP

Germany will issue upwards of 10 per cent more professional visas in 2024 after it relaxed some rules in a bid to tackle chronic labour shortages, the government said on Sunday.

With 1.34 million jobs vacant, last year's liberalisation of rules concerning immigration of skilled workers addresses a critical shortage in Europe's largest economy, whose growth has spluttered in recent years.

Following the adoption of a points-based system inspired by Canada, 200,000 professional visas will be issued in 2024, a government statement said.

Third-country student visas rose by 20 per cent, the number of apprenticeship visas have doubled and the recognition of foreign qualifications saw a near-50-per cent climb, the statement added.

"We are working to attract the skilled workers and professionals that our economy has urgently needed for years," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

The new points system means that foreigners who are not EU nationals will find it easier to enter the German labour market and possibly bring their families with them.

Knowledge of the German language, professional experience and age are among the criteria for collecting the points.