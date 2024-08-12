Malta court frees disputed Romanian royal wanted by home country

Paul Philippe of Romania and his wife Lia Georgia Triff arrive at a Paris courthouse on November 29, 2023, to attend a hearing regarding the extradition bid filed by Romania. — AFP File.

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 4:26 PM

A Malta court on Monday ordered the release of a disputed member of Romania's royal family arrested after fleeing a three-year sentence in his home country for influence peddling.

Paul Philip Al Romaniei, a descendant of the country's last kings, was passing through the Mediterranean island of Malta when he was arrested in April under a 2020 European arrest warrant issued by Romania.

Prince Paul, as he is known, was granted bail last month.

On Monday, the Maltese court of criminal appeal noted a "real risk" that his human rights could be violated in Romania were it to execute the European arrest warrant.

"For these reasons the court orders the discharge" of the 76-year-old, it wrote in a decision.

His lawyer Miriame Laichi said the decision "puts an end to the judicial harassment" against her client, adding that he would return to Paris in coming days.