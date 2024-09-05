Macron names Michel Barnier as French Prime Minister

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) poses with European Union's former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Michel Barnier was named as France's new Prime Minister, the Elysee palace announced on Thursday, almost two months after legislative elections left the country in a political deadlock. AFP File Photo

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 3:36 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 3:45 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Michel Barnier, the European Union's former Brexit negotiator, as Prime Minister on Thursday and tasked him with forming a new government, hoping to end weeks of political deadlock after he called a snap election that delivered an unwieldy hung parliament.

Barnier will have the daunting challenge of trying to push reforms, and the 2025 budget, through a hung parliament, at a time when France is under pressure from the European Commission and bond markets to reduce its deficit.