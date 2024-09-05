Macron names Michel Barnier as French Prime Minister

According to the International Meteor Organisation, the one-meter asteroid will be a bright and slow fireball and cause no damage
French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Michel Barnier, the European Union's former Brexit negotiator, as Prime Minister on Thursday and tasked him with forming a new government, hoping to end weeks of political deadlock after he called a snap election that delivered an unwieldy hung parliament.
Barnier will have the daunting challenge of trying to push reforms, and the 2025 budget, through a hung parliament, at a time when France is under pressure from the European Commission and bond markets to reduce its deficit.
Macron's gamble to call the snap parliamentary election in June backfired, with his centrist coalition losing dozens of seats and no party winning an absolute majority.
The left's New Popular Front alliance came first but Macron ruled out asking them to form a government after other parties said they would immediately vote it down.
According to the International Meteor Organisation, the one-meter asteroid will be a bright and slow fireball and cause no damage
Saad was studying at the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in nearby Gaza City before it was reduced to ruins in the war that has devastated much of the enclave
The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the Democratic president's efforts to fulfil a campaign pledge and bring debt relief to millions of Americans who turned to federal student loans to fund their costly higher education
The US vice-president will propose tax breaks and cutting red tape for smaller firms if elected in November
In an election where Harris is vying to become America's first woman president, Trump's macho powers are being put to the ultimate test
Source says leaking fuel system may have caused engine fire
The pontiff will on Thursday host a mass at the country's 80,000 national football stadium, which Catholics are expected to pack out
Six people were detained at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, according to a police spokesperson