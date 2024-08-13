London's Leicester Square stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

Data shows power demand was up seven per cent during the three weeks of deadly nationwide protests
A 32-year old man was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of an 11-year old girl in London's Leicester Square, the Met Police said in a statement early Tuesday.
Ioan Pintaru was also charged with the possession of a bladed article, the police added.
An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing in Leicester Square on Monday, and the child's injuries were not life threatening, police had said.
While it was initially believed that the girl's mother, 34, was also hurt, it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter's injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own, the police said on Tuesday.
ALSO READ:
Data shows power demand was up seven per cent during the three weeks of deadly nationwide protests
Russia's attack on Ukraine has made defence a top priority for members of Nato's eastern flank
Nato membership doesn't preclude closer ties with SCO, says Guler
Police said the flight was an isolated incident and there was no threat to public safety
The attack would be in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July
Residents told to leave homes in the fire's path in Tizi Ouzou province, according to news site Ennahar Online
We have clear indications that the aim of Chadema's youth wing is not to celebrate the International Youth Day but to initiate and engage in violence, says police chief Haji
Tackling illegal immigration has been a priority for both the British and French governments