London's Leicester Square stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 10:16 AM

A 32-year old man was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of an 11-year old girl in London's Leicester Square, the Met Police said in a statement early Tuesday.

Ioan Pintaru was also charged with the possession of a bladed article, the police added.

An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing in Leicester Square on Monday, and the child's injuries were not life threatening, police had said.