London leads fashion capitals in banning exotic animal skins

A model presents a creation during London Fashion Week in September 2022. AFP File Photo

London will become the first of the four main fashion weeks to ban brands featuring exotic animal skins, the British Fashion Council said on Friday.

"We will not showcase any brands featuring real fur or exotic skins in their collections and ask designers to agree to these conditions as part of their application to appear at London Fashion Week," it said.

London fashion week has been fur-free since 2018 but until now designers have been free to use the skins of animals such as snakes, crocodiles and alligators in their collections.

It was not known if the other main fashion weeks — Paris, New York and Milan — would follow suit.