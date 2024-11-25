Le Pen threatens to topple French government over budget

Far-right party Rassemblement National parliamentary group leader Marine Le Pen leaves after a meeting with the French prime minister at the Hotel Matignon in Paris on November 25, 2024. — AFP

French far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen on Monday threatened to back a no-confidence motion that could topple the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier in a standoff over the budget, saying after talks both sides were entrenched in their positions.

Months of political tensions since right-winger Barnier became prime minister at the helm of a minority government appointed by President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of this summer's elections are coming to a head over the budget which has yet to be approved by parliament.

The opposition on all sides of the spectrum has denounced the budget, prompting Barnier to consider brandishing the weapon of article 49.3 of the constitution which allows a government to force through legislation without a vote in parliament.

However, that could prompt Le Pen's far right National Rally (RN) to team up in an unholy alliance with the left-wing bloc in parliament and find enough numbers to topple the government in a confidence vote.

Le Pen entered the Matignon residence of the French premier for the breakfast meeting and was to be followed later in the afternoon by hard left France Unbowed (LFI) parliamentary party leader Mathilde Panot as Barnier seeks to hear voices across the board.

"My position has not changed. No more, it seems, than that (the position) of the prime minister has changed," said Le Pen after meeting Barnier, describing him as "at the same time courteous but also entrenched in his positions".

Asked if the RN would back a no-confidence motion, she replied: "Of course."

Le Pen downplayed the consequences of the budget being rejected, saying she did not believe "in this notion that 'if this budget is rejected, if there is a no confidence motion, it will be dramatic, there will be chaos, etc'."

Further complicating the situation is the constitutional rule in France that there must be a one-year gap between legislative elections, meaning that Macron cannot call polls until the summer to resolve the crisis.

"Michel Barnier is creating the conditions for a vote of no confidence," RN deputy leader Sebastien Chenu said on Sunday.

But he insisted that the move would not paralyse France and that Macron still had options, including resigning before his term ends in 2027, something the president has previously ruled out.

"The president has several options...reappoint the same prime minister, appoint a new prime minister, resign if he has no other solution, or call a referendum," he added.