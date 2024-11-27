Kosovo to build ammunition factory, drone lab to support defence industry

Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti. Reuters File Photo

Kosovo plans to build its first state-owned ammunition factory and drone design lab, to prop up the country's defence industry, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Wednesday at a cabinet session.

Kurti revealed plans to form an inter-ministerial commission to oversee development of the facility and lab and emphasised the need for a self-sustaining defence industry to support a big ramp-up in weapons and arms for the military due to growing tensions with Serbia.

Kurti has repeatedly said his country should be ready to face any threat from neighbouring Serbia, which still considers Kosovo part of its territory.

A military "that has been armed so much in such a short time as ours needs to ensure and guarantee full operational capability and overall sustainability," Kurti said.

Ejup Maqedonci, the defence minister, said he would chair the commission and said they had received a feasibility report from state producers in Turkey and were finalising the project.

He said that given the current security situation in Ukraine and Middle East, there was a global need to replenish ammunition and weapons stocks.