Knife attack wounds three people in Paris, police say

The woman was in a stable condition in intensive care at St Vincent's hospital, a hospital spokesperson said
A knife attack early on Saturday in the Gare de Lyon rail station in Paris left three people wounded, police said.
They said they had arrested the suspected attacker.
Two of the victims suffered light wounds while the third was more seriously hurt but was not in a life-threatening situation, police added.
The suspected assailant's motive was not immediately clear.
France has suffered a series of militant attacks over the past decade, but also occasional assaults by people with mental disorders.
Le Figaro newspaper said the attacker at Gare de Lyon on Saturday morning was from Mali and carried an Italian driving licence, citing an anonymous police source. It was not immediately possible to confirm this report.
ALSO READ:
The woman was in a stable condition in intensive care at St Vincent's hospital, a hospital spokesperson said
Staff were told Monday of the decision to shut down news and production operations on all platforms
The victims were labourers who lived at an auto repair shop where they worked, a rights group said
The quake was at a depth of 119 km
Following Turkey's approval, Sweden only requires Hungary's ratification to join the military alliance
He arrived with his wife Queen Camilla at the private London Clinic, where Kate, the Princess of Wales, is also having treatment after undergoing abdominal surgery
The repatriation follows Russia's claims that Ukraine shot down a plane ferrying Ukrainian prisoners of war
The French president will be the chief guest at a colourful military march-past on India's Republic Day