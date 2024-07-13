Kate Middleton to attend Wimbledon Men's final: Palace

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 2:17 PM Last updated: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 2:18 PM

Catherine, Princess of Wales, will attend the Wimbledon Men's final in London on Sunday as she recovers after being diagnosed with cancer, her Kensington Palace office said.

"The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club will attend the Gentlemen's Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon on Sunday 14th July," the palace said in a press release.

UK media also reported that the princess will present the trophy to the winner of the final, which will see Serbian all-time great Novak Djokovic go up against defending Spanish champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Catherine last month tentatively returned to UK public life for the first time since her cancer diagnosis, attending a military parade in London to mark King Charles III's official birthday.

The 42-year-old future queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony, to cheers from the crowds below.

It came nearly three months after the princess revealed she was receiving chemotherapy treatment. She had not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service last year.

In a statement released at the time, Kate said she was "making good progress" with her treatment, which is set to last for several more months, but was "not out of the woods yet".

"I'm looking forward to attending the King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer," the princess added.

Kate's cancer announcement came just weeks after it was disclosed that British head of state Charles had also been diagnosed with the condition.