Italy's Salvini was butt of Meloni party jokes, leaks show

Matteo Salvini, Italian Infrastructure Minister and deputy PM, attends a news conference for the government's first budget in Rome, Italy, November 22, 2022. — Reuters

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been forced to deny tensions within her coalition government, after leaked messages revealed party members privately mocked Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

Salvini, head of the far-right anti-immigrant League, is labelled "ridiculous", "incapable" and a "superficial waffler" in WhatsApp groups featuring high-ranking members of Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party.

The messages, published by a journalist in a book on Friday, date to before Brothers of Italy and the League joined forces to govern in 2022.

Members of Meloni's party, which has its roots in the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, have said they may take legal action.

Meloni took to X late on Friday to insist the "forced and instrumentalised controversy" would not "tarnish our relationship".

She posted a photograph of Salvini with his arm around her, while she laughs.

"We have faced many battles alongside Matteo Salvini and will continue to work side by side, with loyalty and determination, for the good of Italy," she said.