Italian minister slammed for falsely blaming femicides on migrants

Italy's Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara. AFP File Photo

Italy's far-right education minister was accused on Tuesday of racist propaganda after falsely claiming that violence against women was the fault of immigrants, despite official data to the contrary.

Giuseppe Valditara, a member of the far-right League party of Matteo Salvini, told parliament on Monday: "Male domination no longer exists."

He said: "The increase in incidences of sexual violence is linked to a type of marginality and deviance that is in a way related to illegal immigration."

The remarks during a presentation to parliament of a charity named after Giulia Cecchettin, a woman murdered by her Italian boyfriend, sparked uproar.

Cecchettin's sister Elena, pointed out on Tuesday that the killer was "a young white Italian".

The leader of the centrist Europa party, Riccardo Magi, said the minister's allegations were "contradicted by all the statistics" and accused him of exploiting the event for racist purposes.

The murder of 22-year-old Cecchettin in 2023 shocked Italy and thousands took part in protests over violence against women.