Italian journalist arrested in Iran: Rome

Screengrab: Cecilia Sala Instagram video

Italy denounced Friday the "unacceptable" arrest of an Italian journalist in Iran, who her employer said was being held in solitary confinement in Tehran's notorious Evin prison.

Cecilia Sala was detained on December 19 by police in Tehran, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that Italy's ambassador, Paola Amadei, had visited her earlier Friday.

Defence Minister Giudo Crosetto said on X that her arrest was "unacceptable", adding that Italy was using "high-level political and diplomatic action" to try to secure her release.

Chora Media, an Italian podcast publisher for which Sala worked, said she had left Rome for Iran on December 12 with a journalism visa, and was due to return on December 20.

But she went quiet on December 19 and then did not board her flight. Shortly afterward she called her mother to say she had been arrested, it said.

"She was taken to Evin prison, where dissidents are held, and the reason for her arrest has not yet been formalised," Chora said in a statement.

Sala also worked for Italian newspaper Il Foglio, which said she had been in Iran "to report on a country she knows and loves".

"Journalism is not a crime, even in countries that repress all freedoms, including those of the press. Bring her home," it said.

Chora said it had not publicised her case until now in the hope that she would swiftly be returned home. It called for her immediate release.