Iraqi teen jailed in Vienna after Taylor Swift attack plot foiled

An 18-year-old Iraqi national was detained in Vienna in connection with investigations into an alleged plot to strike a Taylor Swift concert in the Austrian capital, the interior ministry said on Friday.
The Iraqi national is said to have come from the same circle as the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots, according to the ministry.
The main suspect, who had vowed loyalty to Daesh, was planning a lethal assault among the estimated 20,000 "Swiftie" fans set to gather outside Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium.
The US popstar had planned concerts in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All three were cancelled late Wednesday over security concerns.
Dubai residents, who spent up to Dh10,000 to fly to Vienna and see the concert, were among those devastated but consoled themselves with the fact that the cancellation had kept thousands of people safe.
Two other Austrian youths, aged 17 and 15, were detained on Wednesday over the reported plot.
The 15-year-old has meanwhile been released and is being treated as a witness, the Kurier newspaper reported on Friday.
The Iraqi suspect is reported to have sworn allegiance to Daesh on August 6, but it remains unclear whether he had anything to do with the planned attack, the newspaper reported.
