Iran may have had role in Israeli embassy attacks in Nordics, says Swedish intelligence

Time is running out, Antonio Guterres told the 15-member Security Council
The Swedish intelligence agency Sapo said on Thursday that Iran may have been involved in explosions and gunfire around Israeli embassies in Sweden and Denmark this week.
In Denmark, police said they arrested three Swedish nationals on Wednesday after two blasts, likely caused by hand grenades, close to the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen.
On Tuesday, the Israeli embassy in Stockholm was targeted in a shooting, according to Swedish police.
Asked about reports of links to Iran, Fredrik Hallstrom, head of operations at the Sapo agency, told a press conference that "there are some things that could point in that direction".
"In part due to the choice of targets and modus operandi, but that is an assumption rather than pure knowledge," Hallstrom said.
In May, Sapo said that Iran was recruiting members of Swedish criminal gangs to commit "acts of violence" against Israeli and other interests in Sweden — a claim Iran denied.
Swedish broadcaster SVT on Wednesday reported that it had received information that the two latest embassy attacks had been ordered by the Swedish criminal network Foxtrot — at the behest of Iran.
A Danish court on Thursday remanded two of the arrested Swedes — aged 16 and 19 — in custody for 27 days.
Copenhagen police said that the third Swede, arrested near the crime scene, had been released.
Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, several incidents apparently targeting Israeli interests in Sweden have been reported.
In February, police found a grenade on the grounds of the Israeli embassy compound, which the ambassador said was an attempted attack.
In May, gunshots were fired outside the Israeli embassy, which prompted the country to boost security measures around Israeli interests and Jewish community institutions.
Time is running out, Antonio Guterres told the 15-member Security Council
Ukraine now spends roughly half of its state budget — or about $40 billion — on defence
The advance of Moscow's forces, which control just under a fifth of Ukraine, has underlined Russia's vast superiority in men and materiel
Teams of enumerators accompanied by soldiers and armed police went door to door in Yangon to fill in the 68-question survey
The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections
Reporters say they are frequently rounded up for covering attacks by militant groups or writing about the discrimination of women