Iran may have had role in Israeli embassy attacks in Nordics, says Swedish intelligence

Police officers investigate two blasts near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 2, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 5:04 PM

The Swedish intelligence agency Sapo said on Thursday that Iran may have been involved in explosions and gunfire around Israeli embassies in Sweden and Denmark this week.

In Denmark, police said they arrested three Swedish nationals on Wednesday after two blasts, likely caused by hand grenades, close to the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen.

On Tuesday, the Israeli embassy in Stockholm was targeted in a shooting, according to Swedish police.

Asked about reports of links to Iran, Fredrik Hallstrom, head of operations at the Sapo agency, told a press conference that "there are some things that could point in that direction".

"In part due to the choice of targets and modus operandi, but that is an assumption rather than pure knowledge," Hallstrom said.

In May, Sapo said that Iran was recruiting members of Swedish criminal gangs to commit "acts of violence" against Israeli and other interests in Sweden — a claim Iran denied.

Swedish broadcaster SVT on Wednesday reported that it had received information that the two latest embassy attacks had been ordered by the Swedish criminal network Foxtrot — at the behest of Iran.

A Danish court on Thursday remanded two of the arrested Swedes — aged 16 and 19 — in custody for 27 days.