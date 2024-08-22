Indian PM Modi announces Youth Exchange Programme with Poland, 20 Polish youth to get chance to visit India each year

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a press conference after talks at the Polish Prime Minister's Office in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday. AFP

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 4:32 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 4:33 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the launch of a youth exchange program between India and Poland. Under this initiative, each year, 20 young people from Poland will be given the opportunity to visit India.

While addressing a press meeting with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, PM Modi said: "Poland has a very old and rich tradition of Indology and Sanskrit. The strong foundation of our relations was laid by our deep interest in Indian culture and languages. I witnessed a visible and vivid example of our deep people-to-people ties yesterday. I had the privilege of paying homage to the monuments built in memory of the "Dobre Maharaja" and the Maharaja of Kolhapur."

He added: "I am glad that even today the people of Poland respect his philanthropy and generosity. To immortalise his memory, we are going to start Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Youth Exchange Programme between India and Poland. Every year 20 youth from Poland will be taken on a trip to India."

The Prime Minister reached Poland on Wednesday in the first leg of his two-nation visit. He will go to Ukraine from Poland.

PM Modi also said that India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and have decided to convert the relationship into a strategic partnership. "Relations between India and Poland are based on shared values like democracy and the rule of law. Today, we have identified several initiatives to give a new direction to the relations. As two democratic countries, the exchange of views between our parliaments should be encouraged. Work will be done to connect the private sector to broaden economic cooperation. Poland has world leaders in the field of food processing. We want Polish companies to be associated with the mega food park being built in India," he said. PM Modi said that rapid urbanisation in India is opening up new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as water treatment, solid waste management and urban infrastructure.

"Clean coal technology, green, hydrogen, renewable energy and Artificial Intelligence are also our common priorities. We invite Polish companies to join Make in India and Make for the World. India has achieved many milestones in areas such as Fintech, Pharma and Space. We will be happy to share our experience with Poland in these areas," he said.