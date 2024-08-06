E-Paper

Indian embassy issues advisory for travellers flying to UK as riots escalate

The mission said it was closely monitoring the situation

by

Web Desk
Photo: AFP
Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 12:08 PM

Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM

The High Commission of India in London issued an advisory for travellers flying to the European country on Tuesday, as multiple towns and cities in UK witness violent riots for days now.

Indian passengers have been advised to stay vigilant and exercise caution while travelling.


The embassy said it was closely monitoring the situation, as riots take place across various areas of the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Passengers have been urged to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway.

