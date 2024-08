In Spain's drought-hit Costa Blanca, people queue up for bottled water

A man drinks water amid a heatwave in Spain. Reuters File Photo

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 4:05 PM

A severe drought has rendered tap water undrinkable in several towns along Spain's Costa Blanca, forcing holidaymakers and locals to queue at distribution points for bottled water to cover their basic needs.

As water levels have dropped, salinity has increased, prompting authorities in some areas to deem tap water unsafe for drinking or cooking. Bottled water is being distributed free of charge.

Overdevelopment, climate change and mass tourism during the summer months when the population of the popular Mediterranean destination swells, have exacerbated the problem, activists say.

In the Marina Alta area, north of the provincial capital Alicante, water consumption soared to 19.67 billion litres in July from 2.3 billion litres in January.

There are nearly 38,000 swimming pools in the area, or one for every five inhabitants, according to the National Statistics Institute. The average for all of Spain is one pool per 35 people.

The lack of water has forced town councils to ban activities such as filling swimming pools, or watering gardens and washing cars during the daytime.