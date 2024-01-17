More than 500 flights cancelled in Germany after heavy snowfall and freezing rain

A Lufthansa aircraft is de-iced at Frankfurt Airport, Germany, on Wednesday. — AP

Heavy snowfalls and freezing rain across Germany on Wednesday led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and trains, crashes on icy roads, and school closures.

At Frankfurt airport, Germany's biggest, more than 500 flights were cancelled, while in Munich over 250 arrivals and departures were cancelled. In western Germany, Saarbruecken airport closed for the day, as Duesseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports were also affected by delays and cancellations.

National train operator Deutsche Bahn cancelled several long-distance connections and announced that the maximum speed of its fast ICE train would be limited to 200km per hour (124 miles per hour) due to the extreme weather.

A person sleeps on a bench in the departure hall at Munich Airport, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. — AP

The freezing rain across western and southern Germany also led to countless crashes on icy roads in the early morning hours of Wednesday. As a precaution, many schools and kindergartens in the country closed for the day, and some companies offered their employees the option of working from home.