Harry's battle against Murdoch UK tabloids goes to trial

Prince Harry's hotly anticipated lawsuit trial against a British tabloid publisher alleging it carried out unlawful information gathering will start Tuesday, after years of legal wrangling during which dozens of other claimants settled.

Harry, King Charles III's youngest son, claims private investigators working for two tabloids owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) repeatedly targeted him unlawfully more than a decade ago.

It is one of several lawsuits the 40-year-old has pursued against UK newspaper publishers, with the California-based royal winning a phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) just over a year ago.

The High Court claim against NGN does not encompass phone hacking allegations, after judge Timothy Fancourt previously ruled the prince had run out of legal time to pursue that claim.

The only other remaining claimant in the case is Tom Watson, a former deputy leader of the ruling Labour party who now sits in the House of Lords.

The pair accuse The Sun and now-shuttered News of the World of using unlawful newsgathering techniques to generate stories about them more than a decade ago, and that NGN executives deliberately covered up their practices by deleting emails.

Watson also alleges his phone was hacked between 2009 and 2011, when he was investigating Murdoch's tabloids as an MP on a watchdog committee.

NGN denies all the allegations, calling the cover-up claim "wrong" and "unsustainable".

During the trial -- expected to last up to 10 weeks -- NGN will call "a number of witnesses including technologists, lawyers and senior staff to defeat the claim," a spokesperson said.

Harry, who quit being a working royal in 2020 and settled in the United States with his wife Meghan, has long blamed the paparazzi for the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car chase in Paris.

He is due to give evidence at the trial, to back up claims against the two tabloids covering a 15-year period from 1996.

The prince, whose formal title is the Duke of Sussex, became the first senior British royal to give evidence in a witness box in 2023, when he testified against MGN.

Fancourt, who also presided over that case, eventually ruled in the prince's favour, concluding phone hacking had been "widespread and habitual" at MGN titles in the late 1990s and the duke's phone had been tapped to a "modest extent".

Widespread phone hacking allegations against a number of British tabloids emerged in the late 2000s, prompting the launch of a public inquiry into UK press culture.

NGN apologised at the time for unlawful practices at the News of the World and closed it in 2011, while denying similar claims against The Sun and suggestions of a corporate cover-up.

It has since settled cases brought by some 1,300 claimants.

The publisher has paid out around £1 billion ($1.2 billion) including legal costs, according to British media, and never seen a case go to trial.