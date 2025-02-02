Hamas official to visit Moscow on Monday, says report

Senior Hamas officials Bassem Naim and Moussa Abu Marzouk and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov meet for talks in Russia on October 26, 2023. Reuters File Photo

The deputy head of Palestinian militant group, Hamas' political arm, will lead a delegation to Moscow on Monday, the RIA state news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source.

Hamas politburo member Mousa Abu Marzouk and his delegation will hold negotiations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the source in the delegation told RIA.