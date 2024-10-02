Greenland extends detention of anti-whaling activist Watson

NGO Sea Shepherd Conservation Society founder Paul Watson. AFP File Photo

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 4:17 PM

A Greenland court on Wednesday extended the detention of anti-whaling activist Paul Watson for three more weeks, pending a decision on his extradition to Japan, where he is wanted over a clash with whalers.

For the third time since the 73-year-old US-Canadian campaigner's arrest in late July in Nuuk, the capital of the Danish autonomous territory, prosecutors had asked that Watson's detention be extended, as the legal review of Japan's extradition request drags on.

"The court in Greenland has today decided that Paul Watson shall continue to be detained until October 23, 2024 in order to ensure his presence in connection with the decision on extradition," police said in statement.

The statement added that Watson had appealed the court's decision -- which had been expected by his supporters.

"I still think he should be released," Watson's lawyer, Julie Stage, told AFP.

"At some point, you'll reach the problem of proportionality," she said, referring to how long the court can hold him in detention considering the crime of which he is accused.

Attendees hold placards and take part in a demonstration in support of Paul Watson near the Denmark embassy in Paris last month. AFP

Watson, who featured in the reality TV series "Whale Wars", founded Sea Shepherd and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF), and is known for radical tactics, including confrontations with whaling ships at sea.

He was arrested on July 21 when his ship, the John Paul DeJoria, docked to refuel in Nuuk on its way to "intercept" a new Japanese whaling factory vessel in the North Pacific, according to the CPWF.

He was detained on a 2012 Japanese arrest warrant, which accuses him of causing damage to a whaling ship in 2010 and injuring a Japanese crew member with a stink bomb intended to disrupt the whalers' activities.

In mid-September, Watson's lawyers contacted the UN special rapporteur on environmental defenders, claiming that he risked "being subjected to inhumane treatment... in Japanese prisons".

The lawyers have argued that Japan's extradition request is based on "false" claims, and insist they have video footage proving the crew member was not on deck when the stink bomb was thrown.

But the Nuuk court has refused to view the footage, arguing that the hearings are solely about his detention and not the question of guilt.

The lawyers have also argued that the crime is not punishable by a prison sentence under Greenlandic law, and Watson should therefore not be extradited.

Watson and his lawyers are eagerly awaiting a decision from Denmark's justice ministry on whether it will approve Japan's extradition request.