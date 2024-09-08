Greece to hike fee for cruise passengers to Mykonos and Santorini

Tourists disembark from a boat at the port of the Greek island of Santorini on July 20, 2024. AFP

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 5:09 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday announced that a fee of 20 euros will be imposed on cruise passengers visiting the popular islands of Mykonos and Santorini.

The tourist island of Santorini with its volcanic caldera is a favourite stopover for cruises, with its sea-blue church domes and world-famous sunsets.

But at peak times parts of the island are nearing saturation, and officials have been considering various restrictions.

Asked about overtourism at the Thessaloniki International Fair, Mitsotakis said Greece has a "a problem in certain destinations some weeks or some months of the year" in terms of tourism.

"The cruise industry has put a strain on Santorini and Mykonos, so the fee will be 20 euros," he added.

Last year some 800 cruise ships brought some 1.3 million passengers to the island of just 15,500 residents, according to the Hellenic Ports Association.

A record 32.7 million people visited Greece last year, and of those around 3.4 million, or one in 10, went to the island.

Mitsotakis said that the government would also be "bold" on intervening on the number of ships arriving at a specific destination at the same time.

A cruise ship seen from the village of Fira on Greek island of Santorini on July 19, 2024. Like other popular tourist destinations, the Cycladic island perched on a volcano is approaching over-saturation, and now wants to restrict the number of cruise ships. AFP

"It is important to observe sustainability rules in everything that is built from now on," he told reporters.

"To put the brakes on islands where we believe that the situation has reached a point where the infrastructure limits are actually being tested."