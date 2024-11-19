Germany says damage to communication cables in Baltic Sea a case of 'sabotage'

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Reuters File Photo

Germany said on Tuesday it believed that recent damage to communications cables in the Baltic Sea was "sabotage", as Sweden reported damage to a second underwater link.

The severing of cables between Finland and Germany and from Sweden to Lithuania was a "clear sign that something is going on", German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

"Nobody believes that these cables were accidentally severed," Pistorius said.

"We have to say, without knowing exactly who it came from, that this is a hybrid action. We also have to assume, without knowing it yet, that it was sabotage," he said.

On Monday, Finnish operator Cinia reported that a cable connecting Helsinki and the German port of Rostock had been cut for unknown reasons.

Germany and Finland subsequently said they had launched a probe into the damage, warning of the threat of "hybrid warfare".