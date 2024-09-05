German police kill suspect in exchange of fire near Israeli consulate in Munich

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 4:07 PM

German police shot dead a man in an exchange of fire near the Israeli consulate and a Nazi history museum in Munich on Thursday, state Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said.

"Due to the intervention of the police, the perpetrator was stopped," Herrmann told reporters. A police spokesperson in the Bavarian state capital said the man had a "long-barrelled gun" that proved to be an old rifle.

The incident occurred on the anniversary of the 1972 attack at the Munich Olympics in which Palestinian militants murdered 11 Israeli athletes. The motive of the gunman in Thursday's incident was not immediately known, but Herrmann said police would try to clarify whether it had any link to the anniversary.

The suspect was a teenage Austrian national who had recently travelled to Germany and lived in Austria's Salzburg area near the border with Bavaria, the Standard newspaper and Spiegel news outlet reported.

Police in Munich declined to comment on the report and said they were not currently sharing information about the suspect.

The Israeli foreign ministry said the consulate was closed on Thursday for a commemoration of that massacre and no one from the consulate staff was injured in the incident.

The museum and research institute, which focuses on the history of Germany's 1933-45 Nazi regime, is located near the Israeli consulate in Munich's Maxvorstadt neighbourhood.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser described the exchange of fire as a serious incident. "The protection of Israeli facilities has top priority," she said.

The shooting comes at a time of heightened polarisation in Germany's political climate. On Sunday, the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) became the first far-right party to win a regional election since World War Two.